Tennessee landmarks light up teal in honor of Alzheimer's Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Nashville landmarks will light up teal on November 4 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and the millions affected by it.

Almost 400 buildings will light up teal across the country. In Nashville, several buildings will take part including Bridgestone Arena and the State Capitol.

The event is part of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's "Light the World in Teal" program, which is held every November as part of Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

At home, you can participate by wearing teal, turning your porch lights teal or even turning your social media profile picture or cover photo teal.

Across the state, other landmarks are lighting up. That includes: