Tennessee landmarks light up teal in honor of Alzheimer's Awareness

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month
Sky 5/WTVF
(FILE) Tennessee State Capitol in May 2021
Posted at 5:39 AM, Nov 04, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Nashville landmarks will light up teal on November 4 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and the millions affected by it.

Almost 400 buildings will light up teal across the country. In Nashville, several buildings will take part including Bridgestone Arena and the State Capitol.

The event is part of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's "Light the World in Teal" program, which is held every November as part of Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

At home, you can participate by wearing teal, turning your porch lights teal or even turning your social media profile picture or cover photo teal.

Across the state, other landmarks are lighting up. That includes:

  • The Rutherford County Courthouse in Murfreesboro
  • The R-J Corman Railroad Bridge in Clarksville
  • The Liberty Tower and Westin in Chattanooga
  • The Island in Pigeon Forge over in Sevierville
