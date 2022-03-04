Tennessee law enforcement community helping Ukrainian first responders with donated supplies

Law enforcement agencies across the country have a special kind of bond and now — and that brother and sisterhood is stretching across the sea.

Tennessee law enforcement agencies are helping their comrades in Ukraine with supplies.

From masks to bandages to toothpaste — the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is a drop-off location to help the National Ukrainian police and medics with supplies.

"There's a lot of big hearts in this community and across our state, they're always willing to help," said Sheriff John Fuson.

Fuson said it was easy to help.

"They need a lot of support, a lot of help. And as Americans, we're just glad to be there to do that."

Fuson said the idea came from a resident whose brother Mike Hall is living in Ukraine helping police.

Hall says people came to him with the thought to provide aid for Ukrainian law enforcement and a list was made.

"It's incredible. It puts the human side on," Hall said. "I live in Kyiv City — the house I had to evacuate in 12 hours me and my daughter."

Hall is an independent contractor with the U.S. Department of Justice's the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program.

Hall is helping to train law enforcement agencies in other countries.

His home is in Cleveland, Tennessee, but in the last 10 years he's been helping abroad, and recently in Ukraine.

"I think as of 10 minutes ago, we had almost 2,000 purchases. And it's been going on for about 40 hours, 48 hours and 48 hours we had about $2,000 purchases."

Bradley County Sheriff's Office is also collecting donations for Hall.

"Here you have actually people saying, you know, we're going to give in our excess, to help somebody who's fighting for their life," said Hall.

Hall is also asking people to send letters and cards to police in Ukraine.

Below is a list of items they need and a link to an Amazon wish list. Supplies can be dropped off at 120 Commerce Street.