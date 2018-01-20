Tennessee Lawmakers Respond To Senate Vote On Govt. Shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Senate vote on a short-term spending bill failed, forcing the government to shut down.

Friday night's vote would have moved towards a vote on a short-term spending bill, but the Senate could not reach a deal.

Minutes after the vote, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper issued the following statement:

“The federal government will shut down tonight at midnight if the Senate cannot find the 60 votes necessary to keep government operating. Never before in American history has this happened when one political party controls both the White House and Congress.



“Late at night, on a weekend, few people will notice that our government has shut down. But our nation’s enemies will notice, as will our increasingly worried allies. When government is shut down for more than a few days, every American will start noticing the damage.

“It is popular to criticize government, and to pretend that we don’t need it. But we are the greatest nation on earth because of our people and, also, partly because of our government, so it is a tragic mistake to harm either.



“Senate Republicans and Democrats should compromise with each other fast before any more damage is done to the country. Then the House should pass what the Senate passes. There are plenty of existing compromises that Senate Republican leadership could include like Alexander/Murray on health care or Graham/Durbin on immigration. Then the House should go along and keep the government operating.”



Most of Rep. Cooper’s staff will be furloughed for the duration of a shutdown, but his Nashville and Washington offices will remain open Monday to Friday. Middle Tennesseans can reach the Nashville office at 615-736-5295 and the Washington office at 202-225-4311 during normal business hours.



U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn released a statement after the shut down took place in a series of tweets.

I am so disappointed that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate thought it was better to play political games than fund our military. Our men and women in uniform, who sacrifice so much for our safety, deserve more than this total disregard for their service. — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 20, 2018

Democrats have also shown they have no desire to protect our nation's borders and provide security for Americans. Bc they wouldn't come to the table for a simple compromise they have put the lives of our children and our seniors in danger. Shame on them for their selfish behavior — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 20, 2018

They have let their constituents, and all Americans down. — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 20, 2018

So far, no other Tennessee lawmakers have responded to the vote.