Tennessee lawmaker wants rules in place for the possibility of vaccines in produce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Some Tennessee lawmakers are wanting rules in place to prevent vaccines from possibly being put in fruits and vegetables.
There are no vaccines in your lettuce or tomatoes when you go grocery shopping right now, but Representative Scott Cepicky believes it could happen since researchers in California have "perfected putting vaccines into certain foods."
The representative crafted what he calls a consumer protection bill to make sure you know whether you're picking up a tomato with a vaccine in it or not in the event vaccines are admitted in your favorite foods.
He says there need to be safety measures in place.
"If you go to buy tomatoes, and there's a polio vaccine in there, that you're aware of what you're buying as a polio vaccine," said Rep. Cepicky. "The problem we have is if it's not treated as a pharmaceutical... How many tomatoes do I have to eat to get the proper dosage versus how many tomatoes do you have to eat? And if you eat too many, do you get an overdose?"
Representative John Ray Clemmons questioned whether having vaccines in fruits and vegetables is legal in TN and if not, is the legislation to protect Tennesseans necessary. Cepicky says having something in place is better than not.
The protection bill passed its latest House committee vote just last week.
