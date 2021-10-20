Tennessee House approves plans for Ford Megasite; still up for debate in Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee house has approved plans for Ford to build a massive production factory for electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee. However, the bill still needs to pass in the Senate in order for the deal to go through.

The House passed the bill Wednesday during a special session to discuss plans to build the site. If it passes the Senate, the state and Ford are expected to soon begin plans for the development.

Gov. Bill Lee is expected to speak soon:

The Ford Megasite, or Blue Oval City project, would be located near a small town in between Memphis and Jackson. This week, lawmakers talked with state agencies involved in the project about how it would work.

Back in September, Ford and a partner company announced plans to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. It's a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker’s future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee. They will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America.

Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment the 118-year-old company has ever made and are among the largest factory outlays in the world.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.