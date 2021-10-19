Tennessee lawmakers call special session to discuss COVID-19 regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers have called for a special session to address COVID-19 regulations.

The House and Senate will meet on October 27 at 4 p.m. to discuss legislation related to vaccines, masks, and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

"The members of the Senate and their constituents have been clear about the need for this session,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally. “The Covid-19 crisis — and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it — has created new and unique legislative challenges. This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates."

This is the third special session called this year.