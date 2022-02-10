Tennessee lawmakers confirm AG's office lawyer to high court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have confirmed one of the top lawyers from the state attorney general’s office to the state Supreme Court, solidifying what will likely be a shift even further right for the court.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly voted to install Tennessee Associate Solicitor General Sarah Keeton Campbell on the court. Campbell has represented the state on appeals ranging from abortion restrictions to absentee ballots.

The 39-year-old previously had stints as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for Judge William Pryor on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee picked Campbell from a list of three candidates recommended by the governor’s judicial nominating panel.