Tennessee lawmakers discuss bill banning schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would keep schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students.

The bill is in the House Education K-12 Subcommittee on Tuesday. In part, the bill would stop schools from potentially forcing or pressuring their students to get the shot.

Currently, there are no vaccines approved for kids, but there are trials underway right now.

In this bill, schools wouldn't be able to require kids to get vaccinated, their parents to get the kids immunized or require a vaccine to attend school.

It is not saying they can't get the shot, but rather their school can't make them. It doesn't prohibit schools from immunizing a student if the student is an adult or emancipated and consented in writing to getting the vaccine. The same goes for their parents if their kids are not adults.

If this bill passes, a school can face a civil penalty for each violation and it encourages parents and students to file a civil suit against a school or their local education agency.