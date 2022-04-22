Tennessee lawmakers pass bill limiting shackles on pregnant inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee General Assembly has passed a bill strictly limiting the shackling of pregnant inmates.

Senate Bill 2769 would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate. More specifically, a pregnant inmate’s ankles, legs or waist couldn’t be shackled during labor or delivery.

It also would not allow a pregnant inmate to be shackled behind the back or to be attached to another inmate.

Some exceptions would allow restraints on a pregnant inmate who is a flight risk, poses a threat to self or others or has a classification level requiring shackles.

In those cases, the bill says only the least restrictive restraints necessary should be used and documentation of such cases will be required.

Next, the bill will head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk before it becomes law.