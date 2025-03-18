Tennessee lawmakers push for constitutional amendment to restrict bail in violent crime cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is grappling with a growing concern over individuals charged with serious crimes, including murder, who are out on bond and continuing to commit violent offenses.

In response, state lawmakers have introduced a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at restricting bail for individuals accused of the most violent crimes.

In Tennessee, nearly everyone charged with a crime has the constitutional right to bond. However, the recent wave of violent offenses prompted a renewed debate over whether that right should be adjusted for certain cases.

"I totally know that feeling, and I've seen it again and again," said Verna Wyatt, a prominent victim's advocate, who co-founded Tennessee Voices for Victims.

Wyatt, whose sister-in-law was raped and murdered by someone out on bond, is speaking out against the current system, calling for change.

"My best friend, who had been my sister-in-law for 17 years, was murdered by a man who was out on bond. It turns your life upside down," Wyatt said. "People are sick of hearing stories about innocent people being killed, raped, or severely injured by someone who's out on bond."

The proposed amendment (SJR 0025)would give judges the authority to deny bail for charges related to terrorism, rape, and other violent crimes. Currently, the Tennessee Constitution only allows this power in death penalty cases. If passed, the new measure would dramatically shift the way bail is handled in cases involving violent offenders.

"I can't tell you how happy I was when I heard about this," Wyatt said. "It's common sense, it's common sense."

Wyatt’s advocacy work has placed her at the center of many heart-wrenching stories, including that of rapper Chris King, a California native murdered last year in Nashville.

Metro Police say the suspect in King's death was out on bond at the time, wearing an ankle monitor for a 2021 murder.

Wyatt says this case, among many others, underscores the frustration with a system that allows potentially dangerous offenders to remain free pending trial.

However, the proposal has sparked considerable opposition. During a debate in the state Senate, Senator Jeff Yarbro expressed concerns about the broader implications of limiting bail. “There are some powers the government shouldn't have,” Yarbro said, voicing fears that the amendment could infringe on constitutional rights.

Yarbro, along with six other senators, argued that restricting bail would undermine a fundamental right and burden taxpayers with the costs of housing more detainees.

"The constitution says that everybody has this right, and we're taking that right away," Yarbro continued.

Critics of the proposed change also include the American Bail Coalition, which argued two years ago that there is no academic evidence to support the effectiveness of preventative detention in reducing crime.

“There’s been no academic research that supports the use of preventative detention as a defective crime control policy,” said Jeffery Clayton with the Coalition.

Despite this opposition, the measure passed the state Senate on Monday with 23 votesin favor. It will now move to the state House, where it will undergo further debate.

Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference adopted a resolution in full support of Senate Joint Resolution 25.

Supporters of the bill, like Wyatt, emphasize that the amendment would not eliminate bail for everyone but would focus on cases with a history of violent offenses.

"We don’t need to revoke bonds for every single person," Wyatt said. "But for those serious cases, especially when the person has a history of committing violent crimes, it’s time to take action."

The 113th General Assembly passed the first House and Senate Joint Resolutions in pursuance of the Constitutional Amendment.

The 114th General Assembly must now take the next step by passing Senate Joint Resolution 25 and House Joint Resolution 49 by a two-thirds vote of both houses.

The next step, according to Tennessee's Constitution, is that the General Assembly must submit a proposed amendment or amendments to the people during the next general election in which a Governor is to be chosen.

If the people approve and ratify such amendment or amendments by a majority of all the citizens of the State voting for Governor, voting in their favor, such amendment or amendments shall become a part of this Constitution.

