Tennessee lawmakers to discuss bill that would allow some cancer patients to use cannabis oil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State lawmakers are discussing a bill that would allow some cancer patients to use cannabis oil as a treatment.

SB 1209 is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and if eventually passed, would allow some cancer patients to use cannabis oil with THC either topically or by ingesting it. But there are some requirements that need to be met.

The bill would only impact some cancer patients who are 21 and older.

Patients would also need a note from their doctor saying they have life threatening cancer and haven’t responded to conventional treatment, to name a couple.

The letter from the doctor would be valid for one year.

The American Cancer Society estimates this year alone, there will be than 41,000 new cancer patients in Tennessee.

A Vanderbilt poll from back in 2017 actually showed that 80% of Tennesseans supported legalizing it.