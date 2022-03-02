Tennessee lawmakers weigh in on Biden's State of the Union address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Joe Biden delivered his first formal State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

As expected, Russia's invasion of Ukraine remained a central topic as the world tries to stop further escalation with diplomacy and sanctions.

Inflation and the wake of a pandemic-era economic recovery is also a central topic weighing on the minds of much of the country as the president tried to reassure voters that the country is on the right track.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response to the speech, criticizing the president for being "weak." Reynolds said the conflict in Ukraine is a direct result of the Biden administration's actions or inactions.

Tennessee's two U.S. senators, both Republicans, have also released their reactions to the speech.

In her statement, which was recorded before the speech was delivered, Sen. Marsha Blackburn called for the country to become energy independent.

“Inflation is at a record high. Crime like we have not seen in decades. Much of that is because of that open southern border with illegal immigrants coming into this country—cartels that are setting up shop on U.S. soil. Human trafficking, sex trafficking, record numbers, drug trafficking, and American citizens and Tennesseans who are losing their lives. 3,000 Tennesseans last year lost their lives to drug overdoses. Add to this, the issue of energy independence… Under Joe Biden, after one year, we are buying 600,000 barrels of oil from Russia every single day. This means Joe Biden is financing Vladimir Putin's war. It is time to stop buying oil. It is time to return to energy independence.”

- Sen. Blackburn

Sen. Bill Hagerty's statement echoed much of Reynolds' response. Hagerty called the president's speech a "sad attempt to create an illusion of success and false hope."