Tennessee-led coalition wins challenge to federal gender identity rule

A Mississippi federal court has struck down a Biden administration rule that would have required doctors and state Medicaid programs to perform gender-transition procedures.

The lawsuit, led by Tennessee and Mississippi on behalf of 15 states, argued the Department of Health and Human Services exceeded its authority when it redefined sex discrimination protections under federal law. The ruling blocks enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

