Tennessee legislators looking to call special session on COVID restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee legislature will likely call another special session two weeks from now to discuss COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) confirmed Thursday that they would discuss mask mandates, quarantining, independent health departments and monoclonal antibodies.

State senators and house reps. tell me it's likely the legislature will call another special session two weeks from now.



They plan on discussing mask mandates, quarantining, independent health departments, and monoclonal antibodies. - Per speaker Cameron Sexton's office. @NC5 — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) October 14, 2021

Lawmakers are already set to reconvene next week after Gov. Bill Lee called for a special session following Ford’s announcement to build a mega site for manufacturing electronic vehicles that would prompt millions in investment in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Next week’s session is expected to spin off on the topic of masks and Lee's opt-out initiative.

The House already has the 2/3 votes needed to call a session; however, the Senate has not yet reached a majority. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s office said they want to look at constituent concerns, while they are already back for the special session on the Ford mega site.

The same opponents also said they think this is a move to gain political points.



The house has the 2/3rd votes needed. The senate is close. State democrats think it's going to happen though they're opposed. — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) October 14, 2021

Most recently, three different federal judges have said the governor doesn't have the authority to override school districts implementing mask policies, saying it goes against the best educational practices for disabled students. The Tennessee Attorney General said in a recent press release that his office planned to challenge those judges' orders.

*Emily West contributed to this report.