Tennessee Library and Archives to display constitutions

The Tennessee State Library and Archives will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new 165,000 square foot building.
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives is holding a one-day public display of the state's three original constitutions to celebrate 225 years of statehood.

On June 1, the constitutions that were written in 1796 and revised in 1834 and 1870 will be shown in the lobby of the new building in Nashville. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard will safeguard the documents.

Library and Archives staff will also be giving tours of the facility. The Department of State says the constitutions are the highest valued and most historically significant items in the Library and Archives collection.

