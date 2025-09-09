Tennessee lineworkers bring electricity to Guatemalan villages for the first time

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — They left home with hard hats and heavy gear but came back with stories of a life-changing journey.

Volunteer lineworkers from Tennessee have returned after bringing the gift of electricity to remote communities in Central America.

For 17 days last month, 15 Tennessee volunteers worked to transform lives in two Guatemalan villages that had never experienced electric power.

Among them were three Middle Tennessee Electric linemen: Michael Diggs, Terence Floyd and Manny Bibian.

"You turn somebody's lights on that's never had lights. It's a whole different experience," Diggs said.

The crews worked in Corral Viejo and La Paz, building nearly eight miles of new power lines with the help of local residents.

"We had a bunch of poles we had to climb. Wire we had to hang on the poles," Floyd said.

"Some of that area hadn't been cleared. They're out there with machetes, cutting that stuff down, you know, we're trying to hike through some of that stuff and it's just a different animal," Bibian said.

The project brought electricity to 28 homes, two schools, a small business and a church. For many residents, this wasn't just a brighter day — it was their first time seeing a lightbulb turn on.

"They've never had power before, so it was all new to them," Bibian said.

The electricity will allow families to preserve food and medicine that previously had to be consumed immediately.

"Be able to keep medicine, different foods that last longer, because everything that they had to eat, they had to eat it that day," Floyd said.

For the lineworkers, the experience provided perspective on their own lives back home.

"It makes you more appreciative what you have, then people have so little, and they're content with it. And I find that me and my family sometimes take for granted what we have and to realize that God has blessed us," Diggs said.

Despite the challenging conditions — tough, hot and exhausting work — all three lineworkers said the reward was worth it.

"They were just so grateful, so happy. They couldn't believe that all they had to do is flip a switch and they are going to have lights," Bibian said.

The group also donated 50 pairs of shoes and six laptops for the schools. The project was part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association International Program.

The drone video used in the story was shot by Trent Scott with TECA.

