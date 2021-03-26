Tennessee Lottery must reinstate Action 24/7's sports betting license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has ruled that Tennessee Education Lottery officials must reinstate the license of a sports betting company that was accused of lacking the proper safeguards to stop debit card fraud.

During an emergency hearing on Wednesday, attorneys for Tennessee Action 24/7 argued that the amount of fraud was exaggerated and the company acted quickly to contain it.

They said the suspension at the beginning of March Madness was destroying their business. The judge also ruled Friday that the rights of company officials were likely violated when they weren't allowed to present their side of the story to the lottery board.

Action 24/7 CEO Tina Hodges released the following statement on the ruling:

"We are proud to report that the Emergency Motion for Temporary Injunction seeking reinstatement of the suspension of the sports gaming operator license of Tennessee Action 24/7, LLC has been granted.

The Court found that "Action 24/7 has a likelihood of success on the merits that the action of the TEL Board was clearly erroneous or arbitrary and capricious under the Act and the Rules."

We applaud the Court's decision and look forward to working with state officials to ensure public safety and trust in our regulatory system while maintaining an environment for businesses to thrive in Tennessee.

Thank you to our loyal players and friends across the state for your confidence, support and encouragement. We'll be Back in Action soon!"