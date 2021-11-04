Tennessee man accused of violence in Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say a Tennessee man is accused of being violent during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A statement from the Justice Department says the charges against 40-year-old Joshua John Portlock of Smyrna include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

He was arrested Wednesday in Smyrna, made his initial court appearance and was released pending a hearing on Nov. 9. It wasn’t immediately clear if Portlock has an attorney.