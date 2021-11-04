Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee man accused of violence in Capitol riot

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 12:08:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say a Tennessee man is accused of being violent during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A statement from the Justice Department says the charges against 40-year-old Joshua John Portlock of Smyrna include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

He was arrested Wednesday in Smyrna, made his initial court appearance and was released pending a hearing on Nov. 9. It wasn’t immediately clear if Portlock has an attorney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap