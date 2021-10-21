Watch
Tennessee man pleads guilty in series of church fires

Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to civil rights violations for setting fires at four churches.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that 28-year-old Alan Douglas Fox of Nashville admitted during the plea hearing Wednesday that he intentionally set the fires because of the churches’ religious character.

The fires were set at the Crievewood United Methodist Church, the Crievewood Baptist Church, the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church, all in June 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to carrying and using a firearm during the fire at the Crievewood Baptist Church. Fox will be sentenced on Feb. 11.

