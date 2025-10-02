Tennessee man surrenders, charged with homicide in fatal shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Zyaire D. Northington, 20, turned himself in to the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday evening and has been charged with homicide. He was wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday night near 495 Ringgold Road that left 20-year-old Kamren Castro dead.

Police say the incident was isolated and not random. Northington had been sought under a homicide warrant issued earlier Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Green at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5149, or submit an anonymous tip to Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477 or P3tips.com/591.