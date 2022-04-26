Tennessee man's prison sentence to be commuted by President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (WTVF) — The sentence of a Tennessee man who faced 20 years in prison on drug charges will be commuted by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Instead of staying in prison for two decades, Bethel Cheyenne Mooneyham will be eligible for release in August. He was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Mooneyham was sentenced in 2011 to 240 months imprisonment with a 10-year term of supervised release. With his commutation grant, Mooneyham will still be subject to a 10-year term of supervised release.

On Tuesday, President Biden commuted the sentences of 75 people who were convicted of non-violent, drug-related offenses.

Biden also announced the first three pardons of his term.