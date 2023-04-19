Tennessee mayors call for leaders to enact policy actions to reduce gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mayors of Nashville, Knoxville, Shelby County and Chattanooga have come together to write a letter to state leaders calling for a reduction in gun violence.

The letter was addressed to Governor Bill Lee, Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

"We are encouraged by Governor Lee’s recent support for extreme risk laws after the tragic murders a few weeks ago at The Covenant School," the letter reads. "Now is the moment to turn statements of support and sympathy into action."

In the letter, they recommend policy actions to reduce gun violence in Tennessee including requiring background checks for all gun purchases, implementing extreme

risk protection orders, enhanced safety of the concealed carry law and a statewide minimum age for purchasing firearms among other several other suggestions.

The full letter can be read below.