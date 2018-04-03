Tennessee Medical Marijuana Bill Dead For The Year

4:50 PM, Apr 3, 2018

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - One of the lead sponsors of a medical marijuana bill in Tennessee has withdrawn the measure after telling lawmakers that the legislation has been so watered down that passing it would actually be more harmful, especially to patients.

Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville, who is also a medical doctor, told fellow lawmakers on Tuesday that he worried that passing the bill as it was amended would only forestall the full legalization of medical marijuana in Tennessee.

The lawmaker told his colleagues that he's committed to the proposition that medical marijuana is a medication that helps people with many ailments.

Dickerson promised to be back next year with a more permissive bill that would allow for the growing, dispensing, regulation and taxation of cannabis.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top