Tennessee mom fights to make 'coercive suicide' a crime after daughter's death

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee mother is turning her heartbreak into hope — and a potential law change — after losing her daughter to what she calls coercive suicide.

Candi Sparks lost her daughter, Grace Anne Sparks, in September 2019. At first, Candi was told Grace Anne died by suicide. But when investigators looked deeper, a darker truth emerged.

When Grace Anne was 13, she used a social media app that connected her to a stranger — a man in Indiana who was 20 years old.

"The years long relationship resulted in him having control and manipulating her and convincing her to do things for his benefit," Candi said.

Then, in September 2019, Candi says the man convinced her daughter to play a deadly game as he watched Grace Anne die by suicide.

"One of the last things she said to him via text message was, 'okay, I'll do it. I trust you not to let me die'," Candi said.

The man was arrested, but because coercive suicide is not a crime in Tennessee, the judge sentenced him to just two years in prison.

"He looked me dead in the eye, and he said, Miss Sparks, you're going to be very disappointed with this sentence. It is the most I can give. And if I could give more, believe me, I would," Candi said.

Now, Candi is sharing her story with lawmakers, pushing for a bill that would make it a felony to intentionally encourage someone to commit or attempt suicide — carrying a punishment of up to 12 years in prison. The bill is sponsored by State Representative Ryan Williams and State Senator Paul Bailey.

"I don't want this crime to continue to be a nameless crime. Now it has a name, coercive suicide. Now it has a punishment," Candi said.

For Candi, the fight is also about awareness.

"Grace Anne's story is a story of coercive suicide and this bill is important. But it's also a story of grooming and manipulation and psychological abuse and the things that happen in secret," Candi said.

As technology continues to evolve, she encourages every parent to stay vigilant.

"I don't want to see another mama feel the way I feel," Candi said.

Earlier this week, Candi received a standing ovation as the bill unanimously passed in the State Senate. It is still making its way through the House, with a vote scheduled next Wednesday in the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee. Candi is urging everyone to call their House representatives and encourage them to vote yes before next Wednesday's subcommittee vote.

"This is what Grace Anne would want me to do. She would want me to make a difference," Candi said.

Grace Anne's spirit, Candi says, lives on — in their home and, she hopes, through this law.

"She was kind and loving and... I miss her so much," Candi said.

If you or someone you love is struggling, help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com