CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From day until night, Demetrius Trotter watches wrestling. Unfortunately, that's usually the closest he gets to the ring.

"He has cerebral palsy. He has a ventricular shunt," said his mother, Karen Trotter. "He only weighed two pounds and one ounce when he was born."

Demetrius is no stranger to putting up his own fight. The 43-year-old has already had 28 surgeries.

"Me and Demetrius' dad was the sole caregiver of taking care of him," said Karen. "Like if I had to go somewhere, he would stay here and take care of him, or if he had to go somewhere I would stay. We would change up."

But the family was dealt a blow in April when Demetrius' dad passed away.

"It's a hard experience now being a single parent," said Karen.

That's why she wanted to cheer Demetrius up. When she saw the WWE was coming to town, she googled Ticketmaster and called a number she thought was for the company. The operator ended up being a scammer and Karen lost $250.

After NewsChannel 5 aired her story, the calls and emails poured in, but one, in particular, stood out.

"He said 'this is from WWE'," said Karen. "He said 'you should be getting a couple of boxes in the mail', he said 'we're going to send you the tickets' and he asked me how many tickets did I need."

Along with the tickets, the WWE sent a box full of wrestling swag.

"He just started screaming when he saw all the shirts and the hats," said Karen.

In a few days, Demetrius will finally be there in person for the show and he had a message to those who helped.

“What you going to tell the viewers?” Karen said.

“Thank you,” replied Demetrius.