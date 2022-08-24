Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.

Those with the Tennessee organization cited the most recent snafu that included Nashville police having to admit to muted curse words in a body camera video by editors. Police said though that nothing with the video had been deleted or sliced.

"We call on Mayor Cooper and the Metropolitan Nashville Council to invite the U.S. Department of Justice to Nashville for a top-to-bottom review of MNPD practices," Tennessee NAACP president Gloria Sweet Love said. "Even though there have been some improvements in policing practices under Chief John Drake, overall, MNPD is still resistant to making significant changes in police accountability."

Sweet Love said the group was curious if any more body camera footage had been altered outside of the muted curse words.

"Yet, an internal investigation is biased and lacks accountability. It fails to address the larger questions: How widespread is the practice of altering video footage in MNPD?" Sweet Love asked. "Is MNPD altering video footage for purposes of thwarting COB investigations and civil rights complaints? And have altered videos been unfairly used in criminal investigations?"

Last week, police officials said they would audit videos submitted to the Community Oversight Board in the last year and will re-release them.