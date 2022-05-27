Tennessee names second composer laureate for the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee General Assembly recently named a Goodlettsville man as a composer laureate of the state.

Michael Kurek is an internationally known composer.

“Michael is an extremely talented composer whose music has been enjoyed by listeners around the world,” House Majority Whip Johnny

Garrett said. “He has already contributed greatly to the rich music history we have in Tennessee, and I am confident he will serve as a wonderful ambassador for classical music in our state.”

Kurek’s music has been performed by symphony orchestras and chamber groups throughout the United States along with 43 other countries. His work is also streamed in more than 100 countries across six continents.

"Having been born and lived most of my professional life in music in Tennessee, I am deeply honored by this recognition," Kurek said. "Tennessee is a great leader in all kinds of music and ought to have a composer laureate if any state does. I hope that my future work will continue to live up to this honor."