Tennessee National Guard releases names of soldiers who died in helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee National Guard released the names of two pilots who died in a helicopter crash during training Wednesday in northern Alabama.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, of Joelton, had 15 years of service. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph, of Murfreesboro, had 13 years of service. The two died while approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when their blackhawk descended and hit the ground. The two died instantly on Highway 53 near Huntsville.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” said Ross. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

No other guardsmen or residents were harmed in the crash.