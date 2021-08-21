Tennessee National Guardsmen respond to hospitals during COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee National Guard began staffing support to various hospitals across the state earlier this week at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

On Friday, 20 Guardsmen to Baptist Hospital in Memphis and two Guardsmen to Lafollette Healthcare in Campbell County to expand our COVID-19 support. The Guardsman are capable of working in many types of hospital units and are able to help with administrative tasks.

Five support personnel were also sent to Nashville’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Hospital Office to assist in the schools call center.

The Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside the TDH, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and other agencies since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a press release, there are currently more than 580 Soldiers and Airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations, and administrative support to health care providers.

Over the course of the pandemic, Soldiers and Airmen have also established temporary testing sites in focus areas, tested vulnerable populations at long-term care facilities, county and state corrections facilities, public housing, and many other locations across the state. They established Infectious Disease Teams that visit hospitals and alternative care centers to help develop plans and processes that prevent and decrease COVID-19 transmissions within the facilities.

Guardsmen have also provided administrative and medical assistance to hospitals, collected and distributed Personal Protective Equipment, and conducted various other tasks as requested through TEMA.