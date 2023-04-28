Tennessee no longer has a total abortion ban. Here's the one exception.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Quietly so on Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law that would no longer mean women have to go out of state to seek abortion health care in the event they were dying.

The bill — known to allow for the exception of the mother's life — removes affirmative defense for doctors. This applies to physical health only. Any reason relating to her mental health is insufficient to establish this element of the defense, the bill summary said.

In 2020, providers performed 10,582 abortions, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Health. The data accounts for abortions provided as early as 10 years old to 44 years old.

Lee hasn't said much about this particular bill. Early in the abortion conversation, Lee said the law as written was fine as it was, meaning he wasn't catering to any idea of exceptions. He's been quiet on the matter since.

Abortion started out in January as one of the most heated discussion points. Tennessee's total abortion ban came last summer after the Dobbs decision caused Roe v. Wade to fall in the Supreme Court of the United States. The Republican legislature prepared for the moment. Trigger laws in Tennessee went into effect in less than 30 days following the Human Life Protection Act voted on by the legislature in 2019.

Democrats wanted further exceptions this legislative session, particularly for children and victims for assault. Per the 2020 data, 26 kids between 10 to 14 received an abortion. Any measures brought up to carve out those exceptions were immediately tabled.

The exception goes into effect immediately.