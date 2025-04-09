Tennessee nonprofit faces financial uncertainty due to federal grant cut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Museums, historic sites, colleges, and nonprofits across the country are facing financial uncertainty as a result of significant cuts to federal grants.

Among those hit is Humanities Tennessee, a nonprofit that has been serving the state for over 50 years, making the humanities accessible to Tennesseans through a range of cultural and educational programs.

The cuts come as part of the White House's broader initiative to slash federal spending and reduce the national deficit.

For Humanities Tennessee, this means losing millions of dollars annually, including a critical $1.2 million grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Tim Henderson, Executive Director of Humanities Tennessee, explained how integral this funding has been to the nonprofit’s operations.

“We've been around for 51 years now, serving the state of Tennessee with public humanities programs all over the state, communities in really every corner. We work in every district of the state and all the grand divisions,” Henderson said.

One of the nonprofit’s signature programs is the Southern Festival of Books, one of the state’s largest literary events.

In addition to this annual festival, Humanities Tennessee supports a variety of educational programs, such as high school writing workshops and a daily online literary publication distributed in newspapers throughout the state. However, without federal funding, these vital programs are now at risk.

Henderson stressed the importance of the NEH grant, stating that it covers roughly half of the nonprofit’s operating costs.

"It's roughly half of what it costs us to do what we do, but it's still a really important half. It's a really important part of what makes these programs happen,” he said.

The NEH grant has been a consistent source of funding for Humanities Tennessee under both Democratic and Republican administrations, as well as throughout various congressional sessions. This marks the first time the nonprofit has not received this essential grant.

In response to the cuts, Humanities Tennessee is ramping up private fundraising efforts to help offset the financial loss.

However, Henderson stresses that these grants represent more than just financial support; they signify the federal government’s recognition of the cultural value of humanities programs.

“This is how we own our stories,” Henderson said. “If it's not a huge financial investment, at least it's a statement of the value of our culture to ourselves."

As the organization faces an uncertain future, the staff remains hopeful that they can continue their work and keep the cultural programs alive, despite the loss of vital funding.

In the meantime, they are urging the community to support their efforts and help ensure that the humanities continue to thrive across Tennessee.

