Tennessee officials encourage residents to become poll workers for 2026 elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging eligible residents to serve as poll workers ahead of the 2026 election cycle, including the Aug. 6 primary elections and the Nov. 3 general election.

In a Wednesday announcement, Hargett said poll workers play a key role in maintaining the “success and integrity” of Tennessee elections by helping voters navigate the voting process and ensuring polling locations operate smoothly.

During early voting and on Election Day, poll workers may greet voters, verify registration information, answer questions, explain voting procedures, assist voters and help process ballots after polls close. Poll workers are paid for their service and receive training before Election Day.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 16 years old, able to read and write in English, and cannot be a candidate on the ballot or a close relative of a candidate. Adults 18 and older must also be registered voters.

State officials said some government employees, including many city, county, metro, state and federal workers, may also be eligible to serve depending on their position.

Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said poll workers help strengthen public confidence in elections by supporting transparency, accuracy and security throughout the voting process.

More information about becoming a poll worker is available here.