Tennessee opens applications for COVID-19 rent relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency opened applications for residents to apply for rent relief due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The program was developed to help support renters who are or have been struggling to pay rent or utilities due to loss of income resulting from the pandemic.

The application is open to residents in 91 of the state's 95 counties. Those not included are Davidson, Knox, Rutherford and Shelby County. For Davidson County residents, the state says tenants should contact the Metro Action Commission at 615-863-7368 for information on rent relief programs.

Rutherford County residents can apply online through the local government's website starting March 8. Rutherford County residents can also call a hotline for more information at 615-334-4777. For more information on how to apply in Rutherford County, click here.

For residents in the eligible 91 counties, THDA has opened an online portal for renters and landlords to apply for up to 12 months of cumulative rent and/or utility payments.

THDA received $384 million for the program from the federal government. For more information on the program, residents can visit THDA's website or call 844-500-1112.