Tennessee organization kicking off prized reading contest to prevent academic loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four students in middle Tennessee could win $1,000 for reading books over the summer!

The Tennesseans for Student Success is hosting their Tristar Reads Contest next week to keep children academically sharp during the summer months.

“Reading is a challenge for far too many children in our state and the summer months spent at home often create a "summer slide" for them to climb out of during the fall semester,” said Tennesseans for Student Success President and CEO Lana Skelo. “We created Tristar Reads to help prevent summer academic losses with a fun contest that empowers children to keep their reading comprehension skills sharp. We've been amazed at the response we've received from Tristar Reads participants each year and are excited to see those pages turning once again.”

This year's program will start next Tuesday, May 28 and run until August 4th. At the end of the summer, they will award a $1,000 college scholarship to the students who read the most in four categories: One overall winner, one elementary school student, one middle school student, and one high school student.

Children wishing to participate have to register online and agree to keep track of all hours they spend reading and a list of the books they read. Reading logs must be submitted at the end of the summer to determine scholarship winners.

Last year students logged more than a million minutes of reading during the contest including the overall winner who spent more than 31 thousand minutes with a book.

If your children have participated and won before, they are welcome to participate again, but will not be awarded a scholarship prize in any prior won divisions or categories. He/she will remain eligible for raffle prizes for participation throughout the summer.

Click hereto sign up.