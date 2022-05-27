Tennessee pastors included on Southern Baptist Convention abuser list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southern Baptist Convention released its list Thursday night of known sexual abusers in its denomination.

The pages-long list comes after SBC key leaders said they would reveal their findings publicly. Marked on the list are some pastors who served Tennessee communities.

This comes after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors.

Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up.

The Southern Baptist Convention is Nashville-based.

You can view the full report.