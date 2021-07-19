Tennessee postpones vaccine summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has postponed its Immunization Summit.

The announcement on the state's website stated, "The 2021 Tennessee Immunization 'Virtual' Summit has been POSTPONED until further notice. KEEP WATCHING FOR INFORMATION AND UPDATES ON THE NEW DATE."

It's just the latest in a series of controversial decisions from the state health department surrounding vaccine outreach in the Volunteer State.

Currently, only five states have lower Covid-19 vaccination rates and just last week, the state's top vaccine official was fired making national headlines.