Tennessee program 'Trashercise' nabs Innovation Award in Keep America Beautiful program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Statewide organization Keep Tennessee Beautiful has received an Innovation Award for its litter prevention campaign, dubbed "Trashercise."

Trashercise is a Tennessee roadway cleanup campaign that highlights the fitness benefits of the activity of picking up litter. It's a win-win perspective on environmental friendliness.

The idea was proposed by Lieper's Fork resident Aubrey Preston and launched statewide in 2021.

“We’re honored the state of Tennessee decided to adopt Trashercise and do something big with it,” Preston said. “The national award is a result of the great work of Missy Marshall and her team at Keep Tennessee Beautiful.”

The award is part of Keep America Beautiful's National Awards program. Winners were announced from KAB's headquarters in Stamford, CT.

“It’s a great honor for our Trashercise program to be named one of the top innovative ideas in the country by Keep America Beautiful,” Missy Marshall, executive director of KTnB, said. “We strive to be national leaders in litter prevention and are always grateful when we hit the mark.”

Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Department of Transportation were also given KAB State Agency Partnership Recognition awards.

"Recognizing and honoring our affiliates, state agencies, and individuals each year is so important, as they are the backbone of our daily work to clean, green, and beautify communities across America,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Jennifer Lawson. “These awardees exemplify putting communities first, teamwork, and a genuine desire to ensure that everyone lives in a beautiful community. Congratulations and thank you to the 2021 award recipients!”

You can learn more about how to launch a Trashercise program in your area on the Trashercise website.