NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is offering students who graduated high school, homeschool, or earn a GED/HISET before their 19th birthday, the Promise scholarship towards an institution.

The scholarship will cover mandatory fees and go towards tuition.

The students who receive this award will have to be full-time students, attend regular meetings, participate in mentoring programs, and do eight hours of community service.

You can apply for this scholarship here.