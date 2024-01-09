Tennessee proposes abortion bills as advocates push for women's rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is set to be a battleground for multiple abortion-related bills, each carrying significant implications for women and families across the state.

Among the proposed legislation is a bill allowing pregnancy termination if the mother's fertility is at risk, while another aims to remove the controversial "trigger ban."

One woman, Allie Phillips, who experienced firsthand the challenges posed by the state's abortion restrictions, is transforming her personal pain into political action.

Phillips, never anticipating a life in politics, now finds herself giving speeches and running for the 75th House District seat, fueled by a determination to protect women's reproductive rights.

Phillips' journey began in March 2023 when she and her husband received devastating news about their unborn child, named Miley, who faced several birth defects and would not survive outside the womb.

Forced to seek an abortion for the sake of the mother's health, Phillips had to travel out of state due to Tennessee's trigger ban, which came into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In an emotional recounting of her experience, Phillips expressed the impact of restrictive abortion policies on women and families.

"Every kid across the state and every woman across the state has the right to choose what happens to their own bodies," she emphasized.

In this current session, Representative Aftyn Behn and Senator London Lamar are proposing a billthat would grant pregnant individuals the right to abortion within Tennessee.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Senator Richard Briggs has announced plans to draft a bill aimed at expanding exceptions to the state's near-total abortion ban.

Phillips, inspired by the decisions made in the Capitol, has become an advocate for change, using her personal tragedy as a driving force.

"I was a fortunate one to be able to keep my life, so I’m using my pain as purpose. I’m fighting back," she said.

Since Monday, more women in Tennessee have joined a lawsuit against the state over abortion access since the implementation of the trigger ban.