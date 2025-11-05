Tennessee provides $5 million emergency food funding during government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is providing $5 million in emergency funding to food banks as the government shutdown continues to block federal food assistance for low-income families across the state.

The funding comes from TennCare reserve funds and will go to Second Harvest Food Bank, which will distribute the money to food banks statewide based on the number of SNAP recipients in each community.

"It's an initial response to an immediate need," Gov. Bill Lee said.

The emergency measure comes as food pantries report overwhelming demand. The Well's food pantry in Spring Hill served as many families in one hour as they typically see in an entire day.

"It's hard to see hungry families, senior citizens who have no other alternatives except to wait in the long line at a food pantry," said Shelly Sassen, CEO of The Well.

SNAP benefits, the federal program that helps low-income families buy groceries, stopped during the shutdown, creating a food emergency across Tennessee.

"They ought to open the government now," Gov. Lee said.

Even if the Trump administration follows a judge's order to unlock emergency funds that could provide at least half the normal SNAP amount, Gov. Lee warns the process won't be immediate.

"But if they release partial funding, the complexity of loading cards with a different formula than before is going to be difficult," Gov. Lee explained.

The state's emergency funding represents "the sort of most streamlined way to get dollars to people out, even in rural areas," Gov. Lee added.

Food pantry volunteers describe the emotional toll of seeing increased need firsthand.

"We're telling some folks to come back later in the day," said one volunteer at The Well.

"When you're here looking people in the eyes and see that they are hungry, that they need some help. That's what really hits," another volunteer said.

You are invited to make monetary donations, but Second Harvest Food Bank would also greatly appreciate food donations. Here is a list of suggested items:



Peanut Butter

Canned Meat (Chicken or Tuna)

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

Canned Meals (Entree or Soup)

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Cereal

Rice

Beans (Canned or Dry)

You can drop off food donations at the following locations:



Second Harvest Nashville — 331 Great Circle Road Nashville, TN

Second Harvest Symrna — 1958 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN

Second Harvest Camden — 69 Benton Industrial Road Camden, TN

Any Middle Tennessee Kroger location

You can find your nearest Kroger location by clicking here.

Are you someone being affected by not receiving SNAP benefits? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com