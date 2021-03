NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Publix pharmacies in Tennessee will begin offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine will be available at 23 locations around the state, including in Montgomery, Putnam, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Appointment registrations opened on March 23 through Publix's online reservation system.

Publix said it will prioritize teachers, school staff and child care workers per the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.