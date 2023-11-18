Tennessee receives 'D' rating from March of Dimes survey regarding infant mortality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is lagging behind much of the U.S. when it comes to infant and maternal mortality.

That is according a new survey by the advocacy group, March of Dimes. The group has given Tennessee a "D" rating. It said there are several factors that go into the grade, but among them is how high the preterm birth rate is.

Preterm birth is one of the leading causes of infant deaths in the U.S., and Tennessee's preterm birth rate is at 11 percent. That reflects the nation's overall percentage of about 10.4 percent.

The preterm birth rate for Black mothers is one and a half times higher than white mothers. Hispanic, Asian, and Native American mothers also have a higher preterm birth rate than white mothers.

The March of Dimes report card comes after the CDC reported that last year had the highest increase of infant deaths in more than two decades, more than 200,500 babies.

Tennessee is among 15 other states with a D rating. Kentucky is among eight other states and U.S. territories with an F rating.

