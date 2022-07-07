Tennessee released TCAP down to the district. See how yours did.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Education officials released scores for Tennessee school districts, determining how well each did on testing in 2022.

TCAP results reflect summative assessments for English language arts, math, science and social studies for grades 3-8. Out of the 95 counties, Williamson County Schools had the highest achievement data.

“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come."

Of statewide data, only 36% of Tennessee children are meeting English/Language Arts standards. With math, 30% of students meet state standards. In science, 40% of students met expectations with 43% of students meeting social studies standards.

Here's how Nashville and other Middle Tennessee school districts did and what some of their leaders thought.

METRO NASHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Metro Nashville Public Schools test scores are coming out of a pandemic slump.

“Our extremely talented and dedicated teachers, principals, and support staff entered this school year with a plan for how they would improve the outcomes of the students they served, and this increase as compared to the statewide achievement validates their efforts to ensure that every student is known,” Director of Schools Adrienne Battle said. “Our staff should see these results as validation of their strategic actions with students and as a strong foundation that will motivate us in 2022-23 and beyond.”

The district's scores were below the state average.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

Rutherford County Schools leaders said they felt they were improving based on the data released despite the school year's challenges.

“These data sets are just an initial snapshot, and we look forward to the full release of data so we can celebrate our successes and look to improve areas that need targeted attention," new Director of Schools James Sullivan said. "Thank you to our teachers, staff, parents and students for your hard work and dedication.”

The district was above the state's average.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Superintendent Jason Golden said the district's success should be attributed to the WCS teachers.

"Our teachers are highly trained experts in their subject matter and in the art of teaching," said Golden. "Teaching is a profession that requires knowledge, skill and a love of helping students learn. Most people don't have the capacity necessary to produce academic success for students in the classroom, but our teachers do, and, once again, our TCAP results prove that."

CLARKSVILLE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Leaders of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools district said their students either maintained or increased in subject matter when looking at the year prior.

"There are many bright spots in the data to celebrate as a result of the hard work of our educators and students," Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder said. "We will not rest on our laurels and will be having critical conversations over the coming days and weeks to develop strategic plans to address gaps and areas of concern. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure CMCSS is one of the best school districts in the state of Tennessee. "

DICKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

MAURY COUNTY SCHOOLS

ROBERTSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

SUMNER COUNTY SCHOOLS

MURFREESBORO CITY SCHOOLS

FRANKLIN SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT