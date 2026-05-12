Tennessee releases new roadmap for electric vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee environmental officials and electric transportation partners have released an updated roadmap for the state’s electric vehicle future.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Energy Programs and Drive Electric Tennessee released the 2026 Roadmap for Electric Vehicles in Tennessee, which builds on the state’s original EV strategy from 2019.

The updated plan lays out priorities for the next decade, including a goal to support the deployment of 750,000 light-duty electric vehicles in Tennessee by 2035.

The roadmap also addresses medium- and heavy-duty vehicle electrification, charging infrastructure, battery recycling, second-life battery use, bi-directional charging and smart charge management technologies.

State officials said Tennessee’s EV landscape has changed in recent years because of growing consumer interest, manufacturing investment, expanded charging infrastructure and federal, state, utility and local programs.

Since the original roadmap was released, Drive Electric Tennessee and its partners have completed more than 40 EV-related projects. Those efforts have included assessing charging needs, connecting fleet operators with EV options, hosting demonstrations and developing best practices for local policy.

TDEC said Tennessee’s automotive manufacturing base and EV supply chain could help the state benefit economically from transportation electrification through job creation and private investment.

Officials also said EV adoption could help reduce transportation costs for households and fleets, improve air quality and support energy independence by using locally produced electricity as a transportation fuel.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the transportation sector made up 46.1% of Tennessee’s total energy consumption in 2023, making it the state’s largest energy-consuming end-use sector.

For additional information on transportation electrification in Tennessee, visit the TDEC website.