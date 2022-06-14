Tennessee releases testing scores for 2022. Here's how students did.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Education officials released scores for Tennessee students, determining how well they did on testing in 2022.

While social studies and reading scores increased from five years ago, reading and social studies scores both increased.

"Today, I am incredibly proud to be able to share Tennessee's 2021-22 TCAP assessment results, which demonstrate the hard work of Tennessee's districts, schools, educators, and families, the leadership of Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly—and the incredible impacts all of these efforts have had on improving academic outcomes for students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "Tennessee's gains to meet or exceed pre-pandemic proficiency levels were hard-earned, and now is the time to ensure we continue the policies, practices and programs that are supporting academic achievement."

TCAP results reflect summative assessments for English language arts, math, science and social studies for grades 3-8, high school end-of-course exams in English I and II, algebra I and II, geometry, integrated math I, II, and III; biology, and U.S. history.

“These results mark encouraging strides for our students and also show the positive impact of early interventions to combat learning loss," Gov. Bill Lee said. "I commend Tennessee teachers for their work to help students make academic gains, close achievement gaps and prepare students for life beyond the classroom.”

In January 2021, Tennessee Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly convened a special legislative session on education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the special legislative session passed legislation on accountability, learning loss, literacy and teacher pay. The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act established summer learning loss bridge camps for elementary students to help them recover from learning loss.

The state will also release test scores per district this summer.

The breakdown by subject: