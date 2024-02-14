Tennessee Rep. Mark Green announces he won't run for Congress again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Rep. Mark Green announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election for Congress.

Green started his career as an elected official in the Tennessee legislature in 2012. He was part of the state senate, representing Clarksville and Montgomery County. He was elected to Congress in 2018 when the seat became open. He now serves as the representative for District 7. It has been redrawn, which has different counties, including Davidson.

Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home. In the last few months, in reading the writings of our Framers, I was reminded of their intent for representatives to be citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home. Our country–and our Congress–is broken beyond most means of repair. I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington. As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country — but in a new capacity.”

The Ashland City Republican quickly found himself in the national spotlight after comments came to the surface during his nomination for U.S. Army Secretary under President Donald Trump. He withdrew after encountering intense criticism over statements he made about gays and lesbians, Muslims and other groups.

Green is a West Point graduate and former Army flight surgeon.

The only person currently running for the seat is now former Nashville mayor Megan Barry. Candidates can still pull petitions to run for the seat.