Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies from pancreatic cancer at age 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Rep. Mike Carter has died on Saturday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67 years old.

A representative for the lawmaker announced his passing through his Twitter account on Sunday morning, saying he was surrounded by family.

Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family. We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time. — Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 16, 2021

Since 2013, Carter represented District 29, which includes Ooltewah in Hamilton County. From 1997 to 2005, he served as a judge in the General Session Court of Hamilton County.

Tennessee lawmakers and state officials reacted to the news and mourned Carter on social media.

I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ. Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 16, 2021

Please join me in praying for Mike Carter’s family and friends today. He was a friend and true statesman. We’ll miss you, Judge.https://t.co/L0lG3TI3ZG — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) May 16, 2021

I enjoyed working with him over the years and I will greatly miss his friendship.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family during this difficult time. (2/2) — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) May 16, 2021

Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God. — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) May 16, 2021