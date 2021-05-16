Watch
Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies from pancreatic cancer at age 67

Posted at 9:33 AM, May 16, 2021
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Rep. Mike Carter has died on Saturday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67 years old.

A representative for the lawmaker announced his passing through his Twitter account on Sunday morning, saying he was surrounded by family.

Since 2013, Carter represented District 29, which includes Ooltewah in Hamilton County. From 1997 to 2005, he served as a judge in the General Session Court of Hamilton County.

Tennessee lawmakers and state officials reacted to the news and mourned Carter on social media.

