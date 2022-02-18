Tennessee Rep. Mike Stewart announces he will not seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Rep. Mike Stewart announced he will not seek reelection.

The Democrat has held his seat of District 52, which represents a portion of southeast Davidson County, since 2008.

"I consider the opportunity to serve in the Tennessee General Assembly as one of the great honors of my life and I am grateful to all the people who have helped me along the way," Stewart said in his announcement on a Facebook Live video.

In his announcement, Stewart said he will shift his political energy to "protecting America's democratic system."

"As a lawyer and a person who has been deeply involved in elections for many years, I hope to do what I can to protect the democratic process in the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections," he said.