Tennessee Republican leadership file bill on election laws, temporary driver's licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill filed Tuesday would require election commissions and the Tennessee Secretary of State to team up to ensure those registering to vote are eligible to participate.

HB 69 — authored by House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson — would want this put into place by the 2028 presidential election.

"When one person votes illegally, it cancels out a legal citizen’s solemn right to decide who will lead in our communities, our state, and our nation,” Lamberth said. "Just as all eligible and law-abiding Americans have a duty to make their voice heard on Election Day, Tennessee has prioritized its duty to protect the rights of legal voters and the legitimacy of every vote cast."

Tap to read the bill language here.

It would ask for three elements:



asking election administrators to check with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to ensure the person registering is a United States citizen.



tasking election administrators in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to verify if a person's voter registration can be processed based on whether they have a felony conviction.



creating a system to designate when convicted felon's voting rights have been restored.

"As the number one state for election integrity, Tennessee leads the nation in protecting the ballot box because we are committed to safeguarding the democratic process for current and future generations,” Johnson said. "This legislation is a significant step forward in enhancing the security and trustworthiness of our election system by proposing additional safeguards to ensure that only eligible citizens can participate in the electoral process."

Outside of voting, the bill would also request that by 2026 those renewing a temporary driver's license provide documentation they are still legally allowed in the United States. This would apply to anyone who is not a permanent resident or United States citizen.

The Tennessee General Assembly rings into session on Jan. 14 at noon.

