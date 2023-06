NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Republican Party announced on Tuesday who their keynote speaker will be for the annual Statesmen's Dinner.

The dinner which takes place on July 15 will have Florida Governor Ron Desantis as their keynote. The dinner is held at the Music City Center in Nashville.

In previous years, prominent Republicans such as Nikki Haley and Kevin McCarthy have attended the dinner.